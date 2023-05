SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Brewer, CEO of LifeLight, visited Dakota News Now to talk about the Z8 Conference bringing music and speakers to the Sioux Falls Arena on Saturday.

The conference on May 13 is free to attend with no registration necessary.

Visit z8initiative.com/ for more information about the event.

