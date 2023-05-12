Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Midwest Derecho: one year later in Madison

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly one year ago, the state saw widespread damage after severe storms rolled in, including the derecho in eastern South Dakota. The destruction in Madison was felt hard by Kim Kern, whose home was completely destroyed.

Many people in the community came together to help as she had hopes to try and rebuild. Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck visited the community to see how things have changed in the last year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Names released in fatal vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg

Latest News

Nearly one year ago, the state saw widespread damage after severe storms rolled in, including...
Midwest Derecho: one year later in Madison
Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says that South Dakota is prepared to uphold the law if...
How Minnesota marijuana legalization impacts South Dakota
Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says that South Dakota is prepared to uphold the law if...
How Minnesota marijuana legalization impacts South Dakota
A recent ruling on petition circulation has been halted by federal judge on Thursday.
Federal judge issues restraining order against Minnehaha ruling