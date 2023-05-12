More Chances of Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re have some light to moderate rain rolling through southern parts of the region this morning. While we could have a little lightning and thunder with whatever rolls through this morning, I’m not expecting any severe weather until later on today. High temperatures today will be back in the 70s for most of us with a few 80s down around Sioux City.

We still are tracking a risk for severe weather later on today into tonight. Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day primarily in and around the Sioux Falls region. There is a slight risk for some severe weather later in southern parts of the region, with an enhanced risk around the Yankton area. This time around, not only will large hail be a threat but so will some damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even an isolated tornado or two. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on any storms that develop later today!

Saturday will feature some lingering showers and thunderstorms periodically throughout the day. There’s a chance for a little rain early on Mother’s Day, but overall it’s looking mostly dry. If you’re going to be participating in the Avera Race Against Cancer on Saturday morning, be prepared for rain. Have an umbrella on standby for early Mother’s Day festivities! We’ll dry out for much of next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.

