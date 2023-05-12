New image of missing South Dakota girl released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office released a new age progression image of Serenity Dennard who vanished four years ago.

May 12 is Serenity’s 14th birthday, and her family hopes the new image can help bring her home.

Serenity was last seen in February of 2019.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and community members conducted a search, but four years later, the investigation into Serenity’s disappearance remains active.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and NCMEC urge the public to share the age progression photo of Serenity on social media. Created using photos of Serenity’s family members, the photo shows what she might look like today at age 14.

“We’re all watching Serenity grow up before our eyes through these images, and it’s surreal,” said Angeline Hartmann, communications director at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “At NCMEC, we know that our age progression images can be a catalyst in a missing child investigation and we’re hoping this will somehow generate fresh leads.”

“This is another investigative tool in an open and active investigation,” said Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller. “Although the physical search has been exhausted, we follow up on all leads as we look for answers in this painful and difficult missing person case.”

Serenity has blue eyes and dark blonde hair. If you have any information regarding Serenity Dennard’s whereabouts, contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6115 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

