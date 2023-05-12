Avera Medical Minute
Noem, colleagues oppose Biden’s proposed changes to Title IX

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem(State of South Dakota)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and 24 Republican governors expressed opposition to the Biden Administration’s proposed rule changes regarding Title IX in a joint letter to the secretary of education Friday.

“The proposed rule could prevent states from enforcing our duly-enacted statutes protecting fairness in women’s and girls’ sports,” wrote Gov. Noem and her colleagues. “If not withdrawn, we are gravely concerned about the impact that the Department’s wholesale reinvention of Title IX’s terms would have on states’ ability to enforce their laws and policies as written.”

Gov. Noem was joined by the following Republican governors in issuing the statement to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona:

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

You can read the letter here.

