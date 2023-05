SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman’s Jake Wheeler and Harrisburg’s Braxton Kusler dueled on the pitching mound to a near standstill. Each struck out eight, yet it was O’Gorman who rallied on the road in Harrisburg to defeat the Tigers 2-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.