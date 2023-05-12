Pete Rose to headline 42nd annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Baseball legend Pete Rose will headline the 42nd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser in Sioux Falls. Rose holds the all-time Major League Baseball records for career hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), and plate appearances (15,890).

Nicknamed “Charlie Hustle,” Rose was named the 1973 Most Valuable Player for the National League and World Series Most Valuable Player in leading the 1975 “Big Red Machine” Cincinnati Reds to their first championship since 1940. In all, Rose was a three-time World Series champion, an All-Star in 17 of his 24 seasons, and finished with a .303 career batting average.

This year’s event is Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. The dinner is attended by nearly 2,000 people each year, making it the largest event of its kind in the United States.

“It is certainly rare that a charity fundraiser of this size sells out months in advance,” said Scott Abdallah – Co-Chair of the annual event. “The demand for this event every year is a reflection of how much our community honors and respects the law enforcement officers who sacrifice to protect us all every day.”

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner was founded forty-two years ago by Gene Abdallah as a way for local business and community leaders to come together and honor law enforcement officers throughout South Dakota. The event has also raised millions of dollars for children’s charities in the name of law enforcement. Each year at the dinner, one law enforcement officer receives the William J. Janklow Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

“This will certainly be a rare opportunity for all baseball fans to meet the greatest pure hitter to ever play the game,” Abdallah said. “There will never be another player in our lifetime to play the game like Pete Rose.”

The formal program begins around 6:45 p.m. Governor Kristi Noem, Chief Justice Steven Jensen, Mayor Paul TenHaken, Attorney General Marty Jackley and many other dignitaries are expected to be on hand for the event.

