Road closures announced for Avera Race Against Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Traffic in southeastern Sioux Falls may be impacted beginning Saturday morning, May 13, for the Avera Race Against Cancer. Several roads will be closed for the race. The effected roads are:

· Southeastern Avenue from 49th Street to Klondike Trail

· 41st Street from Southeastern to Bahnson Avenue

· Bahnson Avenue from 33rd Street to 49th Street

· 33rd Street/Old Orchard Trail from Bahnson Avenue to Southeastern Avenue

· 49th Street from Spencer Boulevard to Bahnson Avenue

It is anticipated that the race will conclude by 10:30 a.m. with some streets opening sooner. Motorists are encouraged to drive with care in this area during the race. Every effort will be made to accommodate local residents that need to leave or enter the closed areas.

