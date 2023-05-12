Avera Medical Minute
SDSU & USD begin competition at Summit League Track Championships in Fargo

Coyote women lead team race through day one
Coyotes and Jackrabbits compete in Fargo
By Zach Borg and Summit League
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Broken records, defended titles and career bests highlight the first day of the 2023 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday inside the Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex.

Current Standings

Through three events scored, the North Dakota State men enter the second day of the championships with 44 points--five points ahead of South Dakota State (39). South Dakota (14), St. Thomas (11), Oral Roberts (6) and North Dakota (3) round out the scoring for the men on day one.

With four events scored on the women’s side, the defending champions, South Dakota, hold the lead with 62.5 total points--27 points ahead of North Dakota State (35.5). South Dakota State (24), North Dakota (20) and St. Thomas (14) round out the scoring for the women.

Top Performers

The women’s heptathlon completed four of its seven events during the opening day of the championships. NDSU’s Nell Graham leads the event with a total of 3,175 points heading into the final four events. Graham finished in the top three in three of the day’s four events.

She opened the heptathlon with a 100-meter hurdles time of 14.74 good for third place. She then tied for first in the high jump with a mark of 5-04.25 (1.63m). Graham closed out the day with a career-best 200m time of 23.97.

For the second-straight outdoor season, on his final throw, North Dakota State’s Trevor Otterdahl tossed a mark of 225-01 (68.62m) in the hammer throw to defend his title in the event. His victory today marks the eighth-straight year a Bison has taken home the men’s hammer throw crown.

Fellow Bison Alexandra Seagris became the ninth-consecutive NDSU student-athlete to take home the women’s javelin gold medal. She won her first League title with a winning throw of 155-06 (47.41m).

The Coyote women took six of the top seven spots in the women’s pole vault. Leading the efforts was Gen Hirata who captured her second career gold medal in the event after clearing a meet-record height of 14-03.25 (4.35m).

NDSU’s Matt Kraft claimed the top spot on the podium in the men’s javelin with a career-best toss of 233-8 (71.22m). His gold medal makes him the 11th-straight Bison to take home the League javelin crown.

South Dakota State’s Joseph Minor-Williams took home his second League 10,000m title after crossing the finish line in a time of 31:13.38. His win makes him the seventh-consecutive Jackrabbit to take home the 10,000m crown.

Fellow Jack, Leah Hansen closed out the first day of the championships securing her second career League 10,000m title. She stood on the top spot of the podium after crossing the finish line in a time of 35:50.48.

Men’s Champions Crowned

Javelin Throw: Matt Kraft, North Dakota State | 233-08 (71.22m)

Hammer Throw: Trevor Otterdahl, North Dakota State | 225-01 (68.62m)

10,000m: Joseph Minor-Williams, South Dakota State | 31:13.38

Women’s Champions Crowned

Javelin Throw: Alexandra Seagris, North Dakota State | 155-06 (47.41)

Hammer Throw: Lydia Knapp, South Dakota | 194-11 (59.43m)

Pole Vault: Gen Hirata, South Dakota | 14-03.25 (4.35m)

10,000m: Leah Hansen, South Dakota State | 35:50.48

Up Next

Competition resumes Friday inside the Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex with the final multi-events starting at 10 a.m. CT, field events at 2 p.m. CT and track events at 3:30 p.m. CT. Due to thunderstorms expected to hit the area tomorrow, the day’s events have been moved up an hour.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

