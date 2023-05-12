Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SF Police: Child shot with water pellet or airsoft gun from passing car

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a 12-year-old was riding his bike Thursday evening when someone drove by and shot him with airsoft or Orbeez pellets.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Cleveland Ave.

Police report the vehicle was a green Ford Taurus or similar vehicle.

The boy was hit a few times and had some welts, but there were no serious injuries, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

No similar reports have been made recently, although similar instances have happened in the past throughout Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Names released in fatal vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office...
New image of missing South Dakota girl released
The S.D. Department of Health has one month to report its findings.
South Dakota Executive Order 2023-07
The Department of Health has one month to report it's findings on the shortage of medications...
South Dakota Executive Order 2023-07
Running for a Cause in the Avera Race Against Cancer
Road closures announced for Avera Race Against Cancer