SF Police: Child shot with water pellet or airsoft gun from passing car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a 12-year-old was riding his bike Thursday evening when someone drove by and shot him with airsoft or Orbeez pellets.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Cleveland Ave.

Police report the vehicle was a green Ford Taurus or similar vehicle.

The boy was hit a few times and had some welts, but there were no serious injuries, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

No similar reports have been made recently, although similar instances have happened in the past throughout Sioux Falls.

