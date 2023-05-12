Sioux Falls students participate in mass casualty training

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health care students at the Career and Technical Education Academy took part in a mass casualty simulation Friday.

Students worked with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire Department, and Patient Care EMS/Ambulance Service in disaster preparedness exercises.

The training included a mock tornado, a mock plane crash and a mock hazardous waste spill.

CTE students from other programs acted as victims for the exercise.

Police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances stationed at the building throughout the day were a part of the training and not responding to real emergencies.

Health care students at the Career and Technical Education Academy took part in a mass casualty simulation Friday. (Sioux Falls School District)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.