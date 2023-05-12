Sioux Falls students participate in mass casualty training
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health care students at the Career and Technical Education Academy took part in a mass casualty simulation Friday.
Students worked with the Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire Department, and Patient Care EMS/Ambulance Service in disaster preparedness exercises.
The training included a mock tornado, a mock plane crash and a mock hazardous waste spill.
CTE students from other programs acted as victims for the exercise.
Police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances stationed at the building throughout the day were a part of the training and not responding to real emergencies.
