Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

St. Cloud State bounces Augustana to elimination bracket where Vikings stay alive with win over Winona State

Vikings fall to Huskies 10-1 before regrouping to eliminate Warriors 7-2
Vikings fall to St. Cloud State 10-1
By Zach Borg and Savannah Asmann
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana baseball team fell to St. Cloud State in their second game of the NSIC tournament 10-1. The Vikings followed to defeat Winona State, 7-2, in the must-win game to move on in the NSIC tournament. Augustana improves to 41-17 overall while Winona State’s season comes to an end.

Game One: St. Cloud State 10, Augustana 1

The Huskies plated five runs in the top of the third, scored two more runs in the fifth and another three in the eighth to take a 10-0 lead over the Vikings.

Augustana’s first hit of the game came in the bottom of the seventh inning as Max Mosser singled to left field. In the bottom of the eighth, Drey Dirksen singled into left field to score Nick Banowetz and get the Vikings on the scoreboard.

Caleb Saari, Kai Taylor and Gabe Pilla spent time on the mound in the matchup.

Game Two: Augustana 7, Winona State 2

Winona State took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a single to left field that sent in a runner. The Vikings responded in the bottom half with a run scored by Nick Banowetz that was driven in by Tate Meiners.

In the fifth inning, a ground out by Winona State scored another run that granted the Warriors a 2-1 lead. Augustana scored four runs in the bottom of the frame to claim the advantage. Banowetz tallied his second run of the game after scoring on a wild pitch. Parker Mooney scored another run and a Luke Ballweg sacrifice fly plated Meiners. A passed ball that allowed Jack Hines to score wrapped up the fifth frame scoring.

A Hines single in the sixth inning plated Mooney for AU’s sixth run of the game. Shortly after, Hines was brought in by a Ballweg single.

Banowetz, Mooney and Hines logged two hits apiece while Meiners and Ballweg recorded two RBI each.

Caleb Kranz earned the start on the mound for the Vikings, striking out seven through 6.1 innings for the win, moving to 7-1 on the season. Ethan Cole pitched 2.2 innings and struck out two batters in the victory.

Up Next

The Vikings face Minnesota Crookston in a matchup Friday at BNC Field in Mandan, North Dakota. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Names released in fatal vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
No Foul Play With Body Found Southeast of Harrisburg
Authorities rule out foul play after body is found near Harrisburg
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail

Latest News

Washington takes a swing during their prep softball game with Brandon Valley
Washington softball piles on early in win over Brandon Valley
O'Gorman's Jake Wheeler pitches during the Knights 2-1 win over Harrisburg
O’Gorman edges Harrisburg
USD Track & Field begins competition at Summit League Championships in Fargo
SDSU & USD begin competition at Summit League Track Championships in Fargo
Canaries' Jabari Henry slides home during their 2023 Opening Day win over Cleburne
Canaries quickly crush Cleburne on Opening Day