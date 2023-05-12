Twist of Pine hosts Mother’s Day candle-making event

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday is Mother’s Day, and Twist of Pine in Yankton is getting ready for that special day celebrating moms.

Lisa Kneifl, the owner of Twist of Pine, shared how to make candles ahead of the holiday.

“The first thing they do is find a container,” Kneifl said. “We have lots of fun, different, interesting containers for them to choose from. Then they’re going to pick a center, and we have quite a few to pick from.”

“I’ll give them the paraffin, and then I’m going for the appropriate amount of scent. So you put that first amount in, and you’re going to stir it around, get that all mixed through, which will make your candle smell good the whole time.”

“I really like to showcase what we’ve done here for the event center. We specialize in events and parties,” Kneifl said.

Head to Twist of Pine for a beautiful Mother’s Day gift from the heart.

