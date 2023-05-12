Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Twist of Pine hosts Mother’s Day candle-making event

By Elle Dickau
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday is Mother’s Day, and Twist of Pine in Yankton is getting ready for that special day celebrating moms.

Lisa Kneifl, the owner of Twist of Pine, shared how to make candles ahead of the holiday.

“The first thing they do is find a container,” Kneifl said. “We have lots of fun, different, interesting containers for them to choose from. Then they’re going to pick a center, and we have quite a few to pick from.”

“I’ll give them the paraffin, and then I’m going for the appropriate amount of scent. So you put that first amount in, and you’re going to stir it around, get that all mixed through, which will make your candle smell good the whole time.”

“I really like to showcase what we’ve done here for the event center. We specialize in events and parties,” Kneifl said.

Head to Twist of Pine for a beautiful Mother’s Day gift from the heart.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says that South Dakota is prepared to uphold the law if...
How Minnesota marijuana legalization impacts South Dakota
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Names released in fatal vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash

Latest News

Josh Brewer, CEO of LifeLight, visited Dakota News Now to talk about the Z8 Conference bringing...
LifeLight returns with Z8 Conference
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Josh Brewer, CEO of LifeLight, visited Dakota News Now to talk about the Z8 Conference bringing...
LifeLight returns with Z8 Conference
More Rain and Storms Over the Weekend
Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast
Governor Noem has signed Executive Order 2023-07 to take immediate action to address the public...
Gov. Noem signs executive order responding to public health crisis