Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman charged in connection to Laurel murders pleads not guilty

Carrie Jones (left) attended the hearing in-person on Wednesday.
Carrie Jones (left) attended the hearing in-person on Wednesday.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A woman accused of taking part in the quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska has entered her plea

Court documents state Carrie Jones pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and accessory to a felony. Carrie Jones is the wife of Jason Jones, the man who allegedly killed four people in Laurel back in August 2022.

Jason allegedly killed a family of three - Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford - and another woman, Michele Ebeling. Carrie’s murder charge comes from the death of Gene Twiford.

Back on May 8, Jason also pleaded not guilty to his charges. Jason and Carrie are scheduled to be back in court on July 24 for their pre-trial conferences.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says that South Dakota is prepared to uphold the law if...
How Minnesota marijuana legalization impacts South Dakota
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Names released in fatal vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash

Latest News

Josh Brewer, CEO of LifeLight, visited Dakota News Now to talk about the Z8 Conference bringing...
LifeLight returns with Z8 Conference
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Josh Brewer, CEO of LifeLight, visited Dakota News Now to talk about the Z8 Conference bringing...
LifeLight returns with Z8 Conference
More Rain and Storms Over the Weekend
Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast
Governor Noem has signed Executive Order 2023-07 to take immediate action to address the public...
Gov. Noem signs executive order responding to public health crisis