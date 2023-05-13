Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana hosts first ever Round Table Dance

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University hosted a Round Dance for the first time in over twelve years on campus Friday night.

The event kicked off with a dinner and then a prayer and dance for students and faculty as they are preparing for finals next week.

Organizers hope it is an event that can grow and be an annual tradition.

“From what I remember, there used to be a Pow Wow at the Elmen Center at Augustana College. And there used to be a Native American Student Association presence. This is the first year this has ever happened again and its been something that has been needed for a very long time,” said artist Kyrie Dunkley.

The event concludes at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. They hope to have more events in the future at Augustana celebrating Native American culture.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says that South Dakota is prepared to uphold the law if...
How Minnesota marijuana legalization impacts South Dakota
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Names released in fatal vehicle vs. semi crash near Yankton
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash

Latest News

More During the Weekend
Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast
Augustana University hosted a Round Dance for the first time in over twelve years on campus...
Augustana hosts first ever Round Table Dance
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Suspect in Dakota Dunes murder arrested
One year ago, a tornado blew through and took with it the Castlewood School. On Friday,...
Castlewood Schools still building back after tornado