Augustana hosts first ever Round Table Dance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University hosted a Round Dance for the first time in over twelve years on campus Friday night.

The event kicked off with a dinner and then a prayer and dance for students and faculty as they are preparing for finals next week.

Organizers hope it is an event that can grow and be an annual tradition.

“From what I remember, there used to be a Pow Wow at the Elmen Center at Augustana College. And there used to be a Native American Student Association presence. This is the first year this has ever happened again and its been something that has been needed for a very long time,” said artist Kyrie Dunkley.

The event concludes at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. They hope to have more events in the future at Augustana celebrating Native American culture.

