Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera Race Against Cancer sees record numbers

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s race was the 35th anniversary of the event and raised an impressive $640,000.

Organizers of the Avera Race Against Cancer wanted this year to be the biggest one yet, and they surpassed last year’s participation numbers with a 6,400 combined runners and walkers taking part. Eight of those participants were members of the Dakota News Now team.

For eight weeks, team members had been training to finish strong. President and General Manager of Dakota News Now, Jim Berman shared his thoughts following the big finish.

“It’s pretty amazing to be out here. A great day,” Berman said. “Despite the weather, we still had a great turnout. And we were just so proud to have been a part of this and we’ve been doing this for over a decade now. And it’s just been, it was so much fun and, you know, to be able to help raise money from supporting a cause it just, it means so much.”

In the men’s 5K category, Derrek Vanderleest of Sioux Falls finished first overall with a time of 17 minutes and 2 seconds. He was followed by Tanner Severson, Nathan Schwab, Joseph Barnes and Benjamin Parsons in the top 5.

In the Women’s 5K, Danielle Howard of Omaha took first place with a time of 20 minutes and 53 seconds. She was followed by Anna Pietsch, H. Genrich, Beth Tornow and Bethany Jespersen making top 5.

You can view the full results of the events here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says that South Dakota is prepared to uphold the law if...
How Minnesota marijuana legalization impacts South Dakota
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Suspect in Dakota Dunes murder arrested
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office...
New age-progressed image of missing South Dakota girl released
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail

Latest News

The annual Harrisburg Out of the Darkness Walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide...
Harrisburg hosts Out of the Darkness Walk
Saturday’s race was the 35th anniversary of the event and raised an impressive $640,000.
Avera Race Against Cancer sees record numbers
Mother's Day
Show off your moms on Mother’s Day
Community members gathered in Harrisburg on Saturday for a special event highlighting suicide...
Harrisburg hosts Out of the Darkness Walk