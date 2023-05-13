Avera Race Against Cancer sees record numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday’s race was the 35th anniversary of the event and raised an impressive $640,000.

Organizers of the Avera Race Against Cancer wanted this year to be the biggest one yet, and they surpassed last year’s participation numbers with a 6,400 combined runners and walkers taking part. Eight of those participants were members of the Dakota News Now team.

For eight weeks, team members had been training to finish strong. President and General Manager of Dakota News Now, Jim Berman shared his thoughts following the big finish.

“It’s pretty amazing to be out here. A great day,” Berman said. “Despite the weather, we still had a great turnout. And we were just so proud to have been a part of this and we’ve been doing this for over a decade now. And it’s just been, it was so much fun and, you know, to be able to help raise money from supporting a cause it just, it means so much.”

In the men’s 5K category, Derrek Vanderleest of Sioux Falls finished first overall with a time of 17 minutes and 2 seconds. He was followed by Tanner Severson, Nathan Schwab, Joseph Barnes and Benjamin Parsons in the top 5.

In the Women’s 5K, Danielle Howard of Omaha took first place with a time of 20 minutes and 53 seconds. She was followed by Anna Pietsch, H. Genrich, Beth Tornow and Bethany Jespersen making top 5.

You can view the full results of the events here.

