Canaries take first loss on the chin to Cleburne

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Hart hit the Canaries’ first homerun of 2023, a two-run shot in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Birds dropped an 18-5 decision to Cleburne.

The Railroaders struck for five runs in the first inning before Marshall Rich delivered an RBI single in the second to get the Birds on the board.

Cleburne plated five runs over the next three innings before Jabari Henry cut into the deficit with an RBI groundout. Hart then belted his two-run roundtripper to bring the Birds within 10-4.

The Railroaders added two more runs in the sixth inning but the Birds answered back in the bottom half as Trevor Achenbach led off with a triple and scored on a Jordan Barth groundout. Cleburne would tack on six more runs over the final three innings en route to their first win of the season.

Hart, Barth, Wyatt Ulrich and Darnell Sweeney each tallied three hits as the Canaries finished with 14 as a team. Both squads are now 1-1 and will square off again Saturday night at 5:35pm.

