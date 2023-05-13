Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg hosts Out of the Darkness Walk

Community members gathered in Harrisburg on Saturday for a special event highlighting suicide...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community members gathered in Harrisburg on Saturday for a special event highlighting suicide prevention.

The annual Harrisburg Out of the Darkness Walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs.

The foundation’s goal is to reduce the rate of suicides in the country by twenty percent.

For Stefanie and Robert Kummer, this event is special to them. The couple lost their son, Alex, to suicide, and he would have received his diploma next week.

“The walks definitely help. Feeling the support, when I think back to the very beginning of how hard and how brutal those beginning days, if you didn’t have love and support around you, I don’t know. That’s what carried us in the very beginning and still now today, to feel the love and support around you is so helpful,” the Kummers explained.

Last year, over $21 million were raised through walks held across the country.

