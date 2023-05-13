Jackrabbits avenge loss to Coyotes by eliminating them and advancing to Summit Softball Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s Tori Kniesche tossed complete-game shutout to lead the top-seeded Jackrabbits into the title game of the 2023 #SummitSB Championships. SDSU blanked South Dakota 3-0 in the elimination game Saturday at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium to set up a matchup of the top two seeds in Saturday’s championship game.

The first two innings saw the Coyotes notch a trio of hits off Kniesche while SDSU collected one hit. After that, the Jackrabbits scored the game’s go-ahead runs. The Jacks loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning with one out and Rozelyn Carrillo took advantage of the opportunity driving in Emma Christensen via an RBI groundout. Jocelyn Carrillo reached first on a fielding error to make it a 2-0 game.

South Dakota made things interesting in the top of the fourth inning as they put runners on first and second on back-to-back hit by pitches with one out. After Kniesche struck out Alecea Mendoza, she retired Clara Edwards with a popup to end the inning.

The Jackrabbits got themselves an insurance run in the home half of the fifth inning thanks to a fielding error hit by Rozelyn Carrillo that sent Mia Jarecki home.

In the circle, Kniesche logged her Division I leading 14th shutout of the season scattering four hits on one walk with 10 strikeouts to put the Jackrabbits in their third straight title game and the fourth since 2018.

Pitcher of Record

Win – Tori Kniesche (22-5): 7.0 IP, 4 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walks, 10 strikeouts

Loss – Clara Edwards (15-12): 6.0 IP, 4 hits, 3 unearned runs, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

Notable Notes

• Tori Kniesche notched her 11th game recording double digit strikeouts

• This will be SDSU’s third straight appearance in the title game and fourth overall since 2018

• Brooke Dumont’s four hits lead SDSU as the catcher has gone 4-for-8 in three games

Up Next

South Dakota State will play in its fourth #SummitSB Championship title game and third straight on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT against No. 2 seed Omaha. If the Jackrabbits defeat the Mavericks, the if necessary game with take place at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.