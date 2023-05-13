Omaha overwhelms South Dakota to return to Summit Softball Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Second-seeded Omaha advanced to the program’s third straight #SummitSB Championship title game after knocking off fourth-seeded South Dakota 14-2 in a winner’s bracket game Friday at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. The Mavericks notched just two extra-base hits and were led by Rachel Weber’s four RBI.

The offensive outburst began right from the start, as Weber drove home Lynsey Tucker with an RBI single to left. After Emma Durr loaded the bases with one out, Ava Rongisch tacked on two more runs to left to make it a 3-0 contest. With the bases once again, Sophie Cerveny and Tucker scored the fourth and fifth runs of the game, respectively.

Omaha pushed the lead to 9-0 in the second inning and with the bases loaded, Marra Cramer registered an RBI single scoring Sydney Ross. The next two plays, Emma Durr and Rongish scored on a fielding error and fielding choice, respectively, to make it a 7-0 ballgame. The Mavericks garnered another fielder’s choice, this time by Tucker, which brought home their ninth run of the game.

With the Mavericks in a comfortable lead in the third inning, Sydney Nusimer relieved Kamryn Meyer of her duties in the circle and the Coyotes capitalized on the pitching change. After a Clara Edwards double followed by a Charis Black walk, Courtney Wilson notched an RBI double. Delaney White cut the deficit to seven runs with a sacrifice fly and Nuismer escaped the third inning leaving two runners on base.

Omaha extended their lead by double digits in the fourth inning as Rachel Weber cleared the bases on a single to right center and brought home the 13th run of the game on a stolen base of home. The 14th and final run of the game for the Mavericks came on a fielding error which brought home Cramer.

Pitcher of Record

Win – Kamryn Meyer (16-7): 2.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Loss – Clara Edwards (15-11): 1.0 IP, 4 hits, 5 earned runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout

Notable Notes

• The Mavericks will play in the title game for the third consecutive season

• Omaha scored 14 runs on just two extra base hits and there 14 runs are tied for the sixth most in a tournament game in League history

• Kamryn Meyer notched four strikeouts in two innings of work

• Sydney Nuismer threw the final three innings for Omaha with two walks and four strikeouts

• A trio of Mavericks recorded a pair of hits and were led by Rachel Weber’s four RBI

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.