SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jennifer Finne and Cansas Lufkins of the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz joined Dakota News Now to talk about their final match against the Forx Sugar Beaters.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7:00 p.m. with tickets costing $10 for everyone 13 and up.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.