Steamwheelers snap Storm’s win streak

MOLINE, IL (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm saw their three game win streak come to an end on Friday night at the start of a three game road trip, falling 47-30 to the Quad City Steamwheelers in IFL action.

During the second and third quarter it looked like the Storm might win their fourth straight when they erased a 20-3 deficit with 20 unanswered points, going ahead 23-20 early in the third quarter on a Bryson Denley touchdown run.

Quad City immediately regained the lead on a 36 yard EJ Hilliard Jr. TD run and followed that by picking off Lorenzo Brown and punching in another score. They never looked back from there in outscoring Sioux Falls 27-7 the rest of the way.

Sioux Falls quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr. ran 15 times for 25 yards and a score while going 9-20 through the air for 144 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Denley carried four times for 22 yards and a score. Draysean Hudson hauled in three passes for 82 yards and a score.

Quad City quarterback EJ Hilliard Jr. went 7-13 passing for 103 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while rushing 21 times for 19 yards and four scores.

The Storm visit Tucson next Saturday at 8:00 PM CST.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

