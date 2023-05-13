Avera Medical Minute
Suspect in Dakota Dunes murder arrested

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales(Rae Shoultz)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man who authorities believe is responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear has been apprehended after a nearly two week manhunt.

39-year-old Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is being charged with first and second-degree murder. Beardshear was found dead inside her apartment in Dakota Dunes on Wednesday, April 26.

Officials say Beardshear was found with “significant injuries” and stab wounds and that Castellanos-Rosales’ cell phone was near Beardshear’s apartment near the time of her death. The two had a romantic history and a child together.

The US Marshals Service in collaboration with Mexican authorities, The Union County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota DCI worked to locate Castellanos-Rosales over the last two weeks, and he was officially taken into custody on Friday evening in Mexico.

Castellanos-Rosales has since been expelled from Mexico and turned over to US Marshals in Laredo, Texas where he awaits extradition to South Dakota to face charges.

