WATCH: Student attends graduation ceremony, accepts diploma 38 weeks pregnant

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant. (Source: Henry Ford College/MAGNIFI U/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) - A college student in Michigan got to skip to the head of the line to receive her diploma this month.

Kelsey Hudie was allowed to receive her diploma a little earlier than the rest of her class as she was about to give birth.

Henry Ford College shared video of the ceremony that included Hudie getting her diploma while 38 weeks pregnant.

Russell Kavalhuna, the school’s president, announced Hudie’s pregnancy to the graduating class, explaining that she needed to make a quick exit after receiving her diploma.

“There is one person who cannot wait any longer. I hope you will allow me to quickly move through one degree before we do the rest of you all,” Kavalhuna said.

Hudie then can be seen joining Kavalhuna on stage to receive her diploma as a lullaby played in the background with the crowd and her fellow graduates applauding.

According to reports, Hudie welcomed her baby girl, Nyla, following the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
