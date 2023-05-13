Avera Medical Minute
Western Illinois leaving Summit League & Missouri Valley Football Conference

Football will stay for 2023 season, all other sports leaving for Ohio Valley Conference next year
Football will remain in 2023, all other sports leave immediately
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nobody in either the Summit League or Missouri Valley Football Conference will likely miss the road trip to Macomb Illinois with today’s news that Western Illinois is leaving the conferences.

Yet it does throw a wrench into the immediate future for South Dakota, South Dakota State and the rest of the Summit League.

Western Illinois today announcing that it will be joining the Ohio Valley Conference effective immediately for all sports except football next season. Leatherneck football will remain in the Valley this year before departing for the OVC in 2024.

Along with data from the exits of previous league members, sources tell Dakota News Now Sports that the expected early exit fee for Western Illinois will be about $1,000,000.

In the short term, with the league dropping to nine members, this will cause scheduling chaos for USD, SDSU and the rest of the Summit with fall and winter sports schedules having been previously set and possibly having to be redrawn. This could also effect the mirror scheduling format of basketball.

The Summit League Basketball tournaments in Sioux Falls may also have to change. This past year every team qualified with four play-in games on Friday night for the first time in the event’s history. An uneven number of teams may lead to one team not qualifying.

Once the scheduling issues are ironed out, the next question will be whether the Summit and the Valley will look to replace Western Illinois. Three years ago Augustana had applied for membership into the Summit, yet the league declined having recently added St. Thomas at the time.

