Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Yankton inmate placed on escape status

Anyone with information on York’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information on York’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.(South Dakota Department of Corrections)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Yankton are searching for a state prison offender that didn’t return from work release on Friday night.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Michael York failed to return to the Yankton Minimum Center after his work release shift and has been placed on escape status.

York is 50-years-old, six-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

York is serving a sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance in Beadle County.

Anyone with information on York’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says that South Dakota is prepared to uphold the law if...
How Minnesota marijuana legalization impacts South Dakota
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Suspect in Dakota Dunes murder arrested
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office...
New age-progressed image of missing South Dakota girl released

Latest News

South Dakota law makes it a felony for doctors or pharmacists to provide medical abortion...
Minnesota doctor vows to keep proving abortion meds to SD women
Jennifer Finne and Cansas Lufkins of the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz joined Dakota News Now to...
Roller Dollz Last Jam at the Sioux Falls Coliseum
The Roller Dollz are looking to recruit more member before their season starts in January.
Roller Dollz Last Jam at the Sioux Falls Coliseum
5-13-23 Weather
Showers & Storms Continue