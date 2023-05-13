Yankton inmate placed on escape status

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Yankton are searching for a state prison offender that didn’t return from work release on Friday night.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Michael York failed to return to the Yankton Minimum Center after his work release shift and has been placed on escape status.

York is 50-years-old, six-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

York is serving a sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance in Beadle County.

Anyone with information on York’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.