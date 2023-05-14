Avera Race Against Cancer: Team Dakota News Now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amongst the runners and walkers in the Avera Race Against Cancer were some familiar faces.

Some members of Dakota News Now took part in the race, training for the last eight weeks. President and General Manager of Dakota News Now, Jim Berman shared his thoughts following the big finish.

“It’s pretty amazing to be out here. A great day,” Berman said. “Despite the weather, we still had a great turnout. And we were just so proud to have been a part of this and we’ve been doing this for over a decade now. And it’s just been, it was so much fun and, you know, to be able to help raise money from supporting a cause it just, it means so much.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.