Cancer survivor takes on Avera Race for the 9th time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday morning, the 35th annual Avera Race Against Cancer took place. A special event for all, it’s particularly special for cancer survivors.

A cancer diagnosis can be scary, but for one Garretson family, they were determined to run the race set before them.

Debra Matthiesen’s journey with breast cancer was different than most. Her diagnosis in 2014 was thankfully in the early stages. She went through radiation, but not chemotherapy and credits Avera for catching it early because they knew it was a possibility.

“My mom is a breast cancer survivor, also. I have two aunts that were breast cancer survivors, so they were worried about me. I went in for my mammogram in December and I was diagnosed with breast cancer the day before Christmas,” Matthiesen explained.

The diagnosis had a huge effect on their family. Her daughter, Meghan, still remembers when she broke the news.

“My sister and I were in the pickup. We were heading home from, I don’t remember if it was a basketball game or a basketball practice for myself and she stopped in the middle of our gravel road and we were like ‘what’s going on?’ And she put the put the pickup in park and she said, ‘girls, I have something very serious I need to tell you. I have cancer.’ And I just remember hearing that and hearing my heart sink,” Meghan said.

Even without chemotherapy, treatment took a toll on Debra. Still, she powered through and kept working in her role as a postmaster and an EMT. She says she needed something to look forward to to keep her going. She saw an advertisement for the Avera Race Against Cancer at the breast cancer center and found the answer to her problem.

“I came home and I told my daughters and my son; I said ‘I’m going to do that race’ and they immediately said, ‘We’re in. We’re going to go. Let’s do this.’ That’s how we started and every year we just don’t miss it,” explained Mattiesen. “It was the first time I had ever run a race like this. I had no idea what I was getting into.”

No matter how difficult things got, she had an example of how to fight from her mom.

“She had to leave the room and her pillow was in her hospital bed and her hair was all over the pillow. I just kept that in my mind. She was sicker than I was when she battled cancer and I could do this that was my motivation, having my mom there and she would tell me it was going to be ok,” Mattthiesen said.

On Saturday, like their journey with cancer, the forecast was gloomy, there were hills and valleys, it was hard work and yet they still crossed the finish line.

“To see all the people running in front of me with names on the back of their shirts for who they were running for. I ran for my mom, I ran for myself, and I ran for all the other cancer patients that I saw when I went through radiation that were so much sicker than I was,” Mattiesen said.

Meghan works as a registered nurse. Her interest started by observing her mom’s work as an EMT. Later on, seeing the doctors and the nurses work with her mom at Avera solidified her interest in what would end up being her future career path.

“There’s never been a year that it’s been cancelled, so we’ll run through rain, snow, sleet, pretty much run through anything and even though it was rainy outside, look at all the people that still showed up and ran,” Meghan said.

Mattiesen says that she enjoys sharing her story with people battling cancer.

“Going through something difficult makes you stronger, but then you can pass it on to people that are also battling something and just to be able to relate to people that are battling,” Matthiesen explained.

Next year will be their 10th year running the race and they say it might be time to do the 10K.

