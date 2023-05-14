Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rain suspends play in Summit League Softball Championship

Overcast and rainy weather postpone the championship game between South Dakota State and Omaha.
By Cooper Seamer and Andrew Pedersen
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Summit League Softball Championship game between Omaha and South Dakota State on Saturday, May 13, was halted in-game due to rain and has been postponed to Sunday. 

The Mavericks were up to bat and ahead 1-0 with one out in the bottom of the first when the game was initially delayed. Continued weather in the area forced the suspension of the contest. 

The Jackrabbits and Mavs are now scheduled to resume play at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium at 11 a.m. on Sunday. If Omaha wins the Mavs will be the Summit League Tournament champions. If SDSU wins it will force an ‘if necessary’ game. That matchup would take place approximately 30 minutes after the resumed contest.

Recap courtesy of SDSU Athletics.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says that South Dakota is prepared to uphold the law if...
How Minnesota marijuana legalization impacts South Dakota
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Suspect in Dakota Dunes murder arrested
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office...
New age-progressed image of missing South Dakota girl released
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail

Latest News

Vikings beat Minnesota Crookston, but drop game to Minnesota State.
Augustana falters to Minnesota State in NSIC Baseball Championship
Rain suspends play in Summit League Softball Championship
Cleburne takes the barn burner 19-12 win over Sioux Falls.
Canaries fall in shootout to Cleburne
Canaries fall in shootout to Cleburne