Severance Brewing Co. hosts Mother’s Day market

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As people searched for the best way to honor their mothers on Sunday, Severance Brewing Company aimed to help out by hosting a Mother’s Day market.

Those that attended could build flower bouquets, charcuterie boards and jewelry. There was also a photo booth from K.S. Photography.

Photographer Kelcey Schroder had her mother by her side on Sunday helping others make memories with their moms.

“It means everything,” said Schroder. “My mom is actually helping me today and I’m very grateful for that. I wouldn’t be anywhere with my business without my mom. So it’s really special to see everyone with their moms today and making some really good memories with them. It’s very important to me.”

This was the first time Severance hosted a Mother’s Day market.

