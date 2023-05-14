WEB EXCLUSIVE: Effervescent voice academy opening soon in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you have ever wanted to learn how to sing, now is your chance. Next month, Effervescent Voice Academy will be opening in downtown Sioux Falls.

The academy is run by Amy Morrison, a longtime voice instructor in Sioux Falls. The academy will employ six instructors who will be matched with students based on style, vocal range, and personality.

In a web-exclusive interview, Morrison goes into the origin of the academy, what students can expect and what kind of culture she looks to build.

Effervescent Voice Academy opens on June 5 and is located at 427 N Minnesota Ave. Suite C. You can sign up for your first lesson at EffMyVoice.com. You can also follow the academy on Facebook.

Credit: Effervescent Voice Academy (Effervescent Voice Academy)

