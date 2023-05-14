Avera Medical Minute
Yankton downs Sioux Falls Lincoln at Harmodon Park

The Yankton Bucks held off a late run from Sioux Falls Lincoln to take the 7-5 win Saturday afternoon.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Bucks held off a late run from Sioux Falls Lincoln to take the 7-5 win Saturday afternoon.

Drew Ryken collected the win for the Bucks, throwing 5.0 innings while allowing four hits and three earned runs. Ryken also tallied three strikeouts. For the Patriots, Lincoln Vasgaard tallied the loss with 4.2 IP, allowing five earned runs on four hits. Vasgaard also had six strikeouts in the outing.

For Yankton, Matthew Sheldon led the team with three RBI’s, while Jack Halsted had two. Leading the Patriots was Sawyer Mindt with three RBI’s of his own.

