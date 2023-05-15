Avera Medical Minute
Augustana selected at No. 5 seed in NCAA Central Region Tournament

Augustana baseball's season continues as the Vikings will face Ouachita Baptist in the NCAA Central Regional Tournament.
By Cooper Seamer and Ryan Hilgemann
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the fifth-straight season, the Augustana baseball team is headed to NCAA postseason action.

The Vikings, the NSIC Champions, earned the No. 5 seed in the Central Region and will head to Warrensburg, Missouri, to face the No. 4 seed Tigers of Ouachita Baptist. 

The host of the NCAA Central Region Pod. No. 1 is Central Missouri as the region’s top seed. The fourth team in the pod is St. Cloud State, the winner of the NSIC Tournament. 

In the region’s second pod, No. 2 seed Missouri Southern plays host to No. 3 Southern Arkansas, No. 6 Minnesota State and No. 7 Arkansas Tech. 

The regional of four squads will have two games on Thursday, two Friday, two Saturday and potentially, the if necessary game on Sunday. The winner of the regional will move onto the Super Regional pitting the Central Region Pod No. 1 winner against the Pod No. 2 winner.

Recap courtesy of Augustana Athletics.

