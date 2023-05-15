Aurora County fatal crash under investigation

PLANKINTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people died in a car versus semi crash near Plankinton Saturday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.

“Crash information indicates a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near mile marker 311 when it collided head-on with a westbound 2024 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer combination,” reports the Department of Public Safety.

The two individuals in the Ford — a 17-year-old male driver and 29-year-old male passenger — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

Officials report that neither occupant in the Ford was wearing a seatbelt. The 63-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.