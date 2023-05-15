Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now to host Rescue Dog Day

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is partnering with five animal rescue organizations to host Rescue Dog Day this Saturday.

All week, we’ll meet the rescues and some of the dogs in their care. Monday, we are joined by Allison McGuire of Sioux Falls Canine Rescue.

Join us this Saturday morning from 8 to 11 a.m. outside the Dakota News Now studio in downtown Sioux Falls.

You’ll be able to meet dogs from a number of rescue organizations and learn more about the adoption process.

