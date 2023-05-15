Decreasing Clouds

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It looks like we have a pretty nice day on tap for our Monday! We’ll see decreasing cloud cover as we head through the afternoon hours. Highs will be warmer, too, with most of us getting into the 70s for highs. The wind should stay pretty light today. Tomorrow is looking even warmer with highs in the upper 70s for most of us!

Our next cold front will bring us a chance for storms Wednesday night into Thursday. Before that happens, we’ll see highs in the 80s for a lot of us. Cooler weather will move in behind the front dropping highs into the 60s by Friday.

This weekend is looking fantastic! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll keep that sunshine rolling into next week with even warmer temperatures! Highs by then will be in the low 80s.

