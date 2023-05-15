Avera Medical Minute
Family of Jordan Beardshear speaks out after cross border manhunt for Dakota Dunes suspect

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KTIV) - Monday, Dakota Dunes murder suspect, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, is behind bars more than one thousand miles away in the Texas border town of Laredo after he was captured on Friday.

According to the U.S. Marshals service, Castellanos-Rosales was arrested “in coordination” with Mexican authorities, May 12th. He was captured and arrested in Mexico, then “expelled” back across the border to the United States where he’s in custody at the Webb County Jail awaiting extradition to South Dakota where he faces two murder charges.

The family of the victim, Jordan Beardshear, tells us they’re glad the suspect is in custody, especially because Castellanos-Rosales apparently made it into Mexico.

”I honestly, personally, I didn’t think he would be caught this soon. I thought it’d take months, but I’m so glad that they worked as hard as they did. And they were able to catch him now,” said Rae Shoultz, who described herself as the victim’s step-sister.

We also messaged with Beardshear’s father and other family members after the arrest, who say they want the public to know: domestic violence can happen to anyone, even in upscale areas like Dakota Dunes.

And, while the pending criminal charges won’t bring Beardshear back, the family hopes it will lead to some sort of justice. According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, the state does have the death penalty.

No word yet if prosecutors will seek it in this case.

One final point: A district court clerk down in Texas says Castellanos-Rosales doesn’t yet have a court date for his extradition.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

