Feeding South Dakota vying to keep funding during busy year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota recently went to Washington, D.C. to meet with the offices of Senator Thune and Representative Johnson.

Our nation’s capital has been busy with recent discussions on the debt ceiling, the Farm Bill that’s up for renewal, and so much more.

Feeding South Dakota says that nutrition programs are “on the table for potential cuts” amidst the conversations. Because of this, they sent representatives to plead with South Dakota’s members of Congress to keep funding for their programs.

“It was really important that we had the opportunity to get in front of our national delegation and talk about the trends that we’re seeing here in South Dakota and why we hope we don’t see cuts to some of the nutrition programs. That funding is really important to the work that we do,” said Marketing and Communications Director for Feeding South Dakota, Stacey Andernacht.

They also say that if cuts are made, it would happen at the worst time possible. Feeding South Dakota has seen a 22 percent increase in people utilizing their mobile food distributions alone.

“There’s a lot of contributing factors to that. Inflation is likely a big piece of that. There’s also been an end to pandemic era benefits,” Andernacht explained. “And so when we start looking at needing to cut places of funding nationally and when that nutrition assistance program is at the top of the list, that’s likely an indicator that individuals are going to need to utilize our services more.”

Those same factors also have a large impact on Feeding South Dakota’s ability to bring in food, which is why they’re hoping that their conversations in Washington will impact decisions made in the coming weeks.

“We’re struggling as well. The donated food items we’re receiving on a large scale have been lower over the past twelve months, and so we have been turning to purchased food product, which has been a budget impact for us, so we can just sort of forecast and see that if these changes are made, it’s likely to kind of create this perfect storm,” said Andernacht.

The farm bill is renewed every five years. In that farm bill is a section relating to nutrition programs. Andernacht says that changes to the farm bill will be important because around 30 percent of the food distributed by Feeding South Dakota in the last fiscal year was funded from the farm bill. Feeding South Dakota is hoping for “an expansion and a strengthening” of those programs and support from the USDA.

Feeding South Dakota expects an even greater need going into the summer months.

“There are thousands of children across South Dakota who have relied on free or reduced breakfast or lunch at school that are now going to be home for the summer and may not have access to that,” said Andernacht. “Not having access can be really detrimental for children in the summer months. It’s 90 days of wondering where their next meal will come from.”

During the school year, Feeding South Dakota does their backpack program, working with 82 school districts in the state. In the summer, that program is reduced.

To learn more about programs offered by Feeding South Dakota or how to contribute to their mission to end hunger in the state, visit their website: FeedingSouthDakota.Org.

