‘Flying for Life’ blood drive happening through Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Now through Saturday, Avera Careflight and Sanford AirMed are joining forces to help raise the blood supply in the community.

It is a friendly competition between the two departments — donors will be able to vote for the flight team of their choice.

Donors will receive an event t-shirt and a coin for a free cupcake at Oh My Cupcakes.

Officials say there is always a need for blood, but especially now. Over the last three years, the need has gone up 25 percent.

“It is cool that they are doing it between careflights, just to keep it light, keep people interested, getting people out and involved and helping others,” said donor Pam Schwebach.

You can donate at the Avera and Sanford donor rooms Monday through Friday. Additional locations can be found below.

Locations and dates for donating

• Monday, May 15: KELOLAND Television (501 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD) between 7:30 a.m and 4 p.m. Click on the link to schedule your donation HERE

• Tuesday, May 16: Avera McKennan Fitness Center (3400 S. Southeastern Ave., Sioux Falls, SD) between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Click on the link to schedule your donation HERE

• Tuesday, May 16: Tinner’s Public House (69th St. & Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD) between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Click the link to schedule your donation HERE

• Wednesday, May 17: Washington Pavilion (301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD) between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Click the link to schedule your donation HERE

• Thursday, May 18: Sioux Falls Police Department (320 W. 4th St., Sioux Falls, SD) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Click the link to schedule your donation HERE

• Friday, May 19: JJ’s Wine & Spirits (3000 W. 57th St., Sioux Falls, SD) between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Click the link to schedule your donation HERE

• Saturday, May 20: Remedy Brewing Company (401 E. 8th St) between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Click the link to schedule your donation HERE

Donor room locations at Avera McKennan Hospital and Sanford USD Medical Center are open throughout the week of the event. Please see the appointment link (Sanford USD Medical Center or Avera McKennan Hospital) and donor room hours below.

Sanford USD Medical Center (Donor Room)

1305 W. 18th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105 (Main hospital lobby)

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Tuesday & Thursday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Avera McKennan Hospital Donor Room

Avera Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105 (4th Floor)

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

