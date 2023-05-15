Lennox student named winner in national poster contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 7th grader from the Lennox School District is one of ten winners of the national “Kids Safe Online” competition illustrating online dangers for children.

Maliyah’s artwork was selected by the Center for Internet Security out of hundreds of submissions and will be made into a poster. The artwork will also be featured in a 2024 Kids Safe Online activity book, which schools across the country can use to spread awareness of cybersecurity issues kids may face.

The contest aims to teach students how to protect themselves from dangers online, such as cyberbullying and being contacted by a stranger.

“Students of all ages are connected across a variety of devices, like phones, tablets, school laptops, and gaming systems,” said Karen Sorady, vice president of Member Engagement at the Center for Internet Security. “The Kids Safe Online poster contest is a terrific way to not only educate our kids about making smart choices and protecting their personal information, but it also empowers them to identify and report potential online dangers to keep their friends and communities safer.”

