Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lennox student named winner in national poster contest

A 7th grader from the Lennox School District is one of ten winners of the “Kids Safe Online”...
A 7th grader from the Lennox School District is one of ten winners of the “Kids Safe Online” competition illustrating online dangers for children.(Center for Internet Security)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 7th grader from the Lennox School District is one of ten winners of the national “Kids Safe Online” competition illustrating online dangers for children.

Maliyah’s artwork was selected by the Center for Internet Security out of hundreds of submissions and will be made into a poster. The artwork will also be featured in a 2024 Kids Safe Online activity book, which schools across the country can use to spread awareness of cybersecurity issues kids may face.

The contest aims to teach students how to protect themselves from dangers online, such as cyberbullying and being contacted by a stranger.

“Students of all ages are connected across a variety of devices, like phones, tablets, school laptops, and gaming systems,” said Karen Sorady, vice president of Member Engagement at the Center for Internet Security. “The Kids Safe Online poster contest is a terrific way to not only educate our kids about making smart choices and protecting their personal information, but it also empowers them to identify and report potential online dangers to keep their friends and communities safer.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
The man whose body was found in the Missouri River near Pierre in 1976 has been identified...
South Dakota cold case solved after 46 years
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
Anyone with information on York’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
Yankton inmate placed on escape status

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Tracking Rain on Wednesday and Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Now through Saturday, Avera Careflight and Sanford AirMed are joining forces to help raise the...
‘Flying for Life’ blood drive happening through Saturday
Aurora County fatal crash under investigation