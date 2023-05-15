Matters of the State: Gun range showdown; Private pipeline meetings?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at concerns about private meetings involving a proposed CO2 pipeline in South Dakota.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden shares her discussions with county commissioners about the meetings and how the process is being handled.

South Dakota News Watch content director Bart Pfankuch joins the program to discuss the tensions between ranchers and proponents of a proposed shooting range north of Rapid City.

And Cooper Seamer discusses the ongoing challenge school districts are facing when it comes to hiring school administrators.

