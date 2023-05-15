Omaha wins Summit League Championship over SDSU, Jackrabbits head to NISC

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Omaha takes it’s first Summit League Softball Championship in program history, taking a 1-0 win over South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits’ season though isn’t over.

Kamryn Meyer led the Mavericks in the win with 11 strikeouts in the game, and holding on to a no-hitter until the final inning of the game. It’s Meyer’s 17th win of the season.

For the Jackrabbits, Tori Kniesche threw for six innings, giving up two hits and one earned run while collecting seven strikeouts.

That one run for the Mavericks came on Saturday, until the game was suspended in the bottom of the first inning due to rain and darkness. SDSU was able to get out of the inning when play resumed, with the Mavericks having the bases loaded with one out.

Omaha moves on to their first NCAA Tournament. The Mavericks will play Louisiana in the first round, with Prairie View and Louisiana State rounding out the double-elimination group.

South Dakota State though will continue it’s season in the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Jackrabbits will play Tarleton State in the first round of the tournament on May 18 at 1:00 p.m. MT. The NISC will be played on two fields at the Triple Crown Sports complex, in a double-elimination format through the Super Regionals round. The championship wraps up with a four-team single-elimination bracket. The Jackrabbits last played in the NISC in 2019.

