SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a 21-year-old was arrested for shoplifting from a business in downtown Sioux Falls Friday night.
The incident happened at 7:20 p.m. at Lewis Drug at 10th and Phillips Ave.
According to officials, when an employee went to confront the robber for shoplifting, the individual pulled out a boxcutter and threatened the employees.
There were no injuries.
The suspect was found nearby and arrested for the robbery.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.