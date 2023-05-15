Avera Medical Minute
SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a 21-year-old was arrested for shoplifting from a business in downtown Sioux Falls Friday night.

The incident happened at 7:20 p.m. at Lewis Drug at 10th and Phillips Ave.

According to officials, when an employee went to confront the robber for shoplifting, the individual pulled out a boxcutter and threatened the employees.

There were no injuries.

The suspect was found nearby and arrested for the robbery.

