SF Police: Robber steals liquor, threatens employees with boxcutter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a 21-year-old was arrested for shoplifting from a business in downtown Sioux Falls Friday night.

The incident happened at 7:20 p.m. at Lewis Drug at 10th and Phillips Ave.

According to officials, when an employee went to confront the robber for shoplifting, the individual pulled out a boxcutter and threatened the employees.

There were no injuries.

The suspect was found nearby and arrested for the robbery.

