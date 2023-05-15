Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls School District to host free summer meal program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District will offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children, ages 1-18, during June and July.

A schedule was created for breakfast to be offered at eight schools on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Lunch will be served Mondays through Thursdays at six locations and Mondays through Fridays at two locations.

The schedule will be emailed to SFSD families and will be posted on the district’s website: sf.k12.sd.us.

No income eligibility paperwork is required to participate in the free meal program, according to the district.

