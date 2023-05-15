Sioux Falls School District to host free summer meal program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District will offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children, ages 1-18, during June and July.

A schedule was created for breakfast to be offered at eight schools on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Lunch will be served Mondays through Thursdays at six locations and Mondays through Fridays at two locations.

The schedule will be emailed to SFSD families and will be posted on the district’s website: sf.k12.sd.us.

No income eligibility paperwork is required to participate in the free meal program, according to the district.

The Sioux Falls School District will offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children, ages 1-18, during June and July. (Sioux Falls School District)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.