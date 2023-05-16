Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, May 15th

Boys State A Tennis, Athlete of the Week, NAIA Softball, Selland waived and Diamond Highlights from Brandon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The RC Christian boys came in as the favorite to win the State “A” Tennis Tournament and they have the lead after day one in Sioux Falls. Rocky McKenzie hopes to lead Lincoln to its 9th straight later in the week in Class “AA”. The Northwestern softball team came up with a thrilling win at the NAIA National Tournament and we have softball and baseball highlights from Aspen Park in Brandon. Letcher native and SDSU standout Myah Selland was also waived by the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx along with their 2nd round draft pick.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

