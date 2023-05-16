11 students selected for Dakota News Now Media Camp
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is preparing to welcome eleven students from across the region for a week-long introduction to television news production.
Beginning Monday, June 5, Dakota News Now will host its seventh annual Media Camp.
The free camp is held with support from the Washington Pavilion.
Students will learn about many aspects of television news, including reporting, writing, video production and advertising.
The camp ends on Friday, June 9.
Students will wrap up their experience by producing their own five-minute newscasts, which will air at the end of Dakota News Now at 5:00 and 6:00 on KSFY. The newscast will also be available on DakotaNewsNow.com.
Students will also work with the sales department to develop a sales plan and find an advertiser to sponsor their newscast.
All students participating in the Dakota News Now Media Camp submitted an application and a “demo reel” to show their on-camera skills.
Students were selected based on their coursework in school, their audition, and their interest in a future career in television.
“This year we received a record number of applications,” Dakota News Now President and General Manager Jim Berman said. “We’re looking forward to hosting a great group of students from across the region.”
Dakota News Now and the Washington Pavilion hosted the first Media Camp in 2015.
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|GRADE (FALL 2023)
|Courtney Thorstenson
|Aberdeen Central
|12th
|Zander Carbonneau
|Luverne
|10th
|Brayden Thompson
|Jefferson
|11th
|Bella Puetz
|O’Gorman
|12th
|Cody East
|Jefferson/CTE
|12th
|Aurora deRiso
|Jefferson/CTE
|11th
|Aspen Trull
|Lincoln/CTE
|10th
|Aniah Chapman
|Roosevelt/CTE
|10th
|Alexander Langer
|Baltic/CTE
|12th
|Shalom Kato
|Lincoln
|12th
|Olivia Boakai
|TBD
|9th
