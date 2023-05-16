Aberdeen water treatment plant supervisor resigns, calls out city manager

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At an Aberdeen City Council meeting Monday night, the water treatment plant supervisor publicly gave his notice of resignation and put the city manager in the hot seat.

Bob Braun has served as the Aberdeen water treatment plant superintendent since 2017. He was the only speaker slated to make a comment during the public forum section of Monday night’s city council meeting.

“I’m coming here today because this is the only way I see I can defend myself, and let you know just how this plant is ready to fail because we’ve been short-staffed and manipulated by Joe for a considerable number of years,” said Braun.

Braun is referencing Joe Gaa, who has served as the city manger of Aberdeen since 2020.

Braun claimed that the water treatment plant has been too short on staff and has been down to as little as one maintenance employee and a superintendent numerous times. There has also been unqualified staff, according to Braun, as well as employees faking their lab work.

When Braun brought this to the city’s attention, he said he wasn’t allowed to fire this employee, which made him lose all authority.

Braun also made it apparent he was upset with Gaa making comments about city staff.

“I have seen all the terrible things Joe says about former staff members and current staff members,” said Braun.

Braun claimed that Gaa told him not to pursue his master’s degree or to have a surgery because it would interfere with his work.

When Braun began to bring up another employee, he was told to not discuss personnel issues. Braun then announced to the city council that he was resigning.

“This is my notice. I don’t care anymore. I’m not allowed to do anything at the plant. I’ve been demoted to quality control tech, and why should I care anymore? The current staff, you’ve got one faking the lab work and you’ve got incompetence in maintenance,” said Braun.

As Braun’s comments were made during open forum, no comments were taken by councilors. Mayor Travis Schaunaman said he was sorry to hear those grievances from Braun.

“I’ll definitely reach out to you and we’ll have a bit of a conversation offline, but I appreciate you coming in here tonight and airing those grievances,” said Schaunaman.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.