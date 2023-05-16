Almost Home Canine Rescue prepares for Rescue Dog Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is partnering with five animal rescue organizations to host Rescue Dog Day on Saturday. All week we will meet the rescue programs and some of the dogs in their care.

Tuesday, Katie Day with Almost Home Canine Rescue visited to talk more about the organization and rescue animals.

Join us this Saturday morning from 8 to 11 a.m. outside the Dakota News Now studio in downtown Sioux Falls.

You’ll be able to meet dogs from a number of rescue organizations and learn more about the adoption process.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.