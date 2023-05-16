Avera Medical Minute
Animal Control searching for beagle that bit Sioux Falls man

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday around 1 p.m., a man was bit by a dog near South Southeastern Avenue and East Marson Drive.

A male was walking on the sidewalk on South Southeastern Avenue when he saw a tri-colored beagle walked by another man on a leash. The man stopped to let the dog sniff his hand when the dog bit him.

The male with the dog did not share any contact information at the time of the bite. The male with the dog was wearing a baseball cap and had short white hair.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Sioux Falls Animal Control at 367-7000.

