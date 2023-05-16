Avera Medical Minute
Annual ‘Lend an Arm’ blood drive approaching

Dakota News Now needs your help for the Community Blood Bank’s annual Lend an Arm blood drive...
Dakota News Now needs your help for the Community Blood Bank’s annual Lend an Arm blood drive next week.(Community Blood Bank)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The need for blood never ends. That’s why Dakota News Now needs your help for the Community Blood Bank’s annual Lend an Arm blood drive next week.

The event takes place Friday, May 26, at Scheels in Sioux Falls.

Just 30 minutes of your time could help save up to three lives.

The blood drive takes place from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Scheels is located at 2101 W. 41st St. in Sioux Falls.

Sign up here: signupgenius.com/go/scheelsmay26#/.

